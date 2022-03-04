Ukraine war has Peace Region farmers bracing for uncertainty

The war in Ukraine is having a ripple effect on farmers across the Peace Region.

Fertilizer costs are soaring and that's adding to the uncertainty after heat and hail damaged crops last year.

Yet, the President of the B.C. Grain Producers Association is hoping for a much needed pay day. Malcom Odermatt is welcoming increasing grain price as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Even with global politics adding another gamble for the Baldonnel farmer this year, he is remaining optimistic in spite of the record breaking heat last summer.

"We had the worst year we ever had. We've been farming since the 1950s here. It was a bit of a disaster. Not for all the commodities but barley and oats did really poor."

But there is a silver lining for wheat farmers this year.

Ukraine is considered the breadbasket of Europe and with Russia, combine to be among the largest producers of wheat in the world. Now a warzone as planting season would normally start, and with Russia being sanctioned by the west, it means 25 percent of the world’s wheat supply is in jeopardy.

A Canadian food production researcher says the price of wheat is at a 14 year high.

Dalhousie University professor Sylvain Charlebois says wheat is over $10 U.S. a bushel. "One side, farmers would typically cheer when they see higher commodity prices, but there is nothing to cheer about right now given the uncertainty."

Despite that uncertainty, third generation farmer Odermatt is hoping the spring snow melt will be of help this year. He's hoping it will add moisture to his soil which was sorely lacking last year.

But soil experts say despite all the snow there are still many factors at play.

Norm Dueck is the Owner of Hartland Crop & Soil Solutions. "That depends a lot on how frozen the ground is and how fast the thaw happens" he said.

Dueck says how much water the soil can soak up is the key to preventing crop damage due to excessive heat. He says adding lime creates room for more moisture in the soil, helping crops grow while weathering climate change.

"Probably the easiest way to grow bigger crops is to have a better fertility program. that helps your crop survive drought and flooding at the same time. It’s tied together very closely," Dueck said.

The war in Ukraine could exacerbate the existing global supply shortage of fertilizer. Prices have already been soaring in the 6 months leading up to the invasion and they could go even higher.

While there's uncertainty at the best of times in farming, the last two years have been an emotional roller coaster.

However the resilience of farmers like Odermatt comes from their optimism and their desire to pass down to future generations the love of what they do. "I want my kids to be doing this and that means we do need to keep taking care of soil. Working with the environment not against it."