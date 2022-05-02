Ukrainian refugees arrive in Dawson Creek

Maryna and Roman Babak fled Kryvyi Rih Ukraine in April, taking their 2 children and only one suitcase for the whole family.

The Babak's weren’t sure what they were going to do next but when Tom Van Spronsen offered Roman a job at his roofing company in Dawson Creek, they had the chance to restart their lives.

“I mean after such a long and stressful way, we are here and we have so many different really cute heartwarming gifts. Even our Ukrainian flag, I don't know where they would find it,” says Maryna.

The Babak’s arrived in Dawson Creek on April 18th and to their surprise, their new home was fully furnished, there were toys for the kids and a fridge full of food.

”Everything was perfect, to each detail, blankets and kitchen utilities like spoons knives everything,” says Maryna.

Maryna says it feels like they have lived there for years and she credits Van Spronsen for helping them flee their war torn country.

“He’s like our angel,” says Maryna.

While Roman is busy studying for his new job, Maryna and the kids are busy exploring their new city.

“We have already visited Wooden Bridge, Old Alaska Road, just amazing. It's like travelling through history,” says Maryna.

She says she feels relieved she can take her kids to the park, without having to worry about their safety. She explained, while they were at the park a plane flew by, she was nervous the kids would tremble with anxiety like they did in Ukraine but she says they now know they are safe here.

“It’s an amazing feeling when your kids aren’t scared of planes,” says Maryna.

Along with getting to know the community, the Babak’s have been watching movies, trying to better their English and even while her English is improving, she says she can’t find enough words to show her appreciation to Van Spronsen and the rest of the community.

“Currently, I don’t even have a big enough vocabulary to say thank you,” adds Maryna.