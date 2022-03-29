Vaccinations move to pharmacies for people aged 12 and older in the Peace Region
Vaccinations have now moved to local pharmacies for people aged 12 and older in the Peace Region.
B.C. pharmacies will be the primary option for people aged 12 and older to be vaccinated.
Pharmacies are offering both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine.
However, Northern Health says eventually they will also offer the Novavax vaccine when it is available in B.C.
For communities who do not have a local pharmacy offering the vaccine, Northern Health will continue to offer vaccinations by appointment during clinic hours.
