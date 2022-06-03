iHeartRadio

WANTED: Fort St John RCMP looking for Drew Davis

Fort St. John RCMP provided a photo of Drew Davis.

The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for a man with a long history of court breaches and charges dating back to 2008.  

Drew Davis is described as Indigenous with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 161 lbs and is 5’9” tall.  

Police say he’s wanted for Breach of Probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

