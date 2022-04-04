'We did it for each other'- FSJ Huskies Captain talks about being a provincial champion

On Sunday afternoon, the Fort St. John Huskies accomplished something never done in the franchise's 56 year history, win the Alberta Junior B Provincial Championship.

The team was awarded the Russ Barnes Trophy after an impressive 6-0 win against the Cochrane Genrals. It was the Generals who defeated the Hukies with only 2 seconds remaining in the opening game of the tournament.

Cayden Frenette, Huskies Captain, told CJDC-TV about what this accomplishment meant for himself and the team.

"Considering a lot of people don't even make it to provincials [or] even get the chance, considering we won, that's huge, that's everything. We made history. I'd do anything for these guys, it's just awesome. We did it for each other and I'm so proud of everyone."

Fort St. John is also the first British Columbia based team to win the Russ Barnes Trophy as Alberta Junior B Provincial Champions.