'We did it for each other'- FSJ Huskies Captain talks about being a provincial champion
On Sunday afternoon, the Fort St. John Huskies accomplished something never done in the franchise's 56 year history, win the Alberta Junior B Provincial Championship.
The team was awarded the Russ Barnes Trophy after an impressive 6-0 win against the Cochrane Genrals. It was the Generals who defeated the Hukies with only 2 seconds remaining in the opening game of the tournament.
Cayden Frenette, Huskies Captain, told CJDC-TV about what this accomplishment meant for himself and the team.
"Considering a lot of people don't even make it to provincials [or] even get the chance, considering we won, that's huge, that's everything. We made history. I'd do anything for these guys, it's just awesome. We did it for each other and I'm so proud of everyone."
Fort St. John is also the first British Columbia based team to win the Russ Barnes Trophy as Alberta Junior B Provincial Champions.
-
Back to school: Peace Region students no longer required to wear masks at schoolSpring Break has ended and students are returning to class today but something’s are not the same as they were before the break.
-
FSJ hotel offering free rooms to Ukrainians refugees, but they're not being usedA woman in Fort St. John has been trying for almost a month to connect with Ukrainian refugees coming to Canada.
-
'A sense of optimism and hope'- Woman from Fort Nelson First Nation reacts to Pope apologyReaction from a Fort Nelson First Nation woman who was at the Vatican to witness the Pope apologize.
-
'You can hear the desperation in his voice' Dawson Creek business owner helps Ukrainian refugees staA family from Ukraine has been forced to flee their home and leave everything behind but a man from Dawson Creek has given the family the hope they need.
-
'Hitting him somewhere deep" - Woman from Fort Nelson First Nation speaks with PopeA women from the Fort Nelson First Nation taking part in a historic meeting today at the Vatican.
-
Canfor to reduce production in Western CanadaCanfor Corporation is reducing operating schedules at all of its sawmills across Western Canada.
-
West Moberly in confidential talks with province over Site C dam treaty infringement claimsLegal proceedings involving West Moberly First Nations and the Site C dam project have moved behind closed doors.
-
Suspect from Fort St. John arrested after Amber Alert issued, released from police custody and ‘won’Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released the suspect, RCMP say was at the centre of the Amber Alert issued across Western Canada on Saturday.
-
Fort St. John animal rescue society asks for more fosters amid kitten seasonA foster with On Our Way Home Animal Rescue is caring for a mother cat and her newborns, but the society says more temporary homes are needed this kitten season.