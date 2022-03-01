'We just all need more support' Northern Lights College offering free 24 hour mental health counsell

Many people have been experiencing fear and anxiety from everything happening in the world right now. Fear from the current situation in Ukraine and anxiety from the pandemic.

During these challenging times, people need extra support.

With a pandemic, protest and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people are feeling overwhelmed.

This is especially true for students who have had to transition to online learning, miss out on school events and watch as a war begins, while continuing to study.

“Certainly what's happening in Ukraine, that adds an extra layer of uncertainty and fear and I think you know all of these little things, it's all of this that’s affecting students,” says Patricia Curtiss, Learning Support Specialist, NLC.

Northern Lights College is offering students the extra support they need.

“The pandemic, everything that’s happening in Ukraine, Russia, the mask wearing, the social distancing, all those things it does affect people and as a result of that people will need more help and they will go to find that help wherever it is accessible to them,” says Jorjin Malcolm, NLC student.

The college is offering a service called Guard Me, it’s a free online counselling service, Northern Lights College students can access 24 hours a day.

“Basically you can do video conferencing or telephone conferencing with a councillor 24 hours a day 7 days a week, so if somebody is in crisis in the middle of the night you can call that number and speak to somebody,” says Curtiss.

Curtiss says students need something they can access easily and trust.

As a student herself, Malcolm says Guard Me lets students talk about everything they're struggling with, whenever they need to.

“Honestly I'm really proud that this program is in place because currently, in a time like this where there are different factors that can trigger the mental health of students this program is a very important one and a vital one,” says Malcolm.

NLC has seen more people using Guard Me than other counselling services they have offered in the past and during these challenging times, that extra support can be critical.

“We just all need more support,” says Curtiss.