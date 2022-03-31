West Moberly in confidential talks with province over Site C dam treaty infringement claims

Legal proceedings involving West Moberly First Nations and the Site C dam project have moved behind closed doors.

B.C. Hydro says the treaty infringement claim filed by West Moberly First Nations has been adjourned. A trial that was scheduled to start in March 2022.

But now hydro says confidential discussions are taking place to settle the dispute between the province and West Moberly.

Last year, West Moberly Chief Roland Willson sent an open letter to the Premier stating construction and operation of Site C is unlawful under Treaty 8.