Wheelchair basketball club coming to FSJ- plans to include other areas of the Peace Region

Wheelchair basketball is soon rolling into Fort St. John.

Organizers are stressing it's a sport that includes everyone.

The sport is something many think is only meant for those with mobility issues.

In fact, wheelchair basketball can be played and enjoyed by anyone, no matter what athletic background they may have.

Rob Stiles is part of the Northern Adaptive Sports Association, NASA, and says the sport is inclusive.

"We're always looking for new people. So we're always trying to get it out to the community and show that this is just a sport that you know, everyone can do."

NASA currently operates out of Prince George, that's where a club, known as the Lumberjacks, currently plays.

NASA now has plans to start a team in Fort St. John that will be called the Energizers.

Rob says the city is well prepared to welcome the new club.

"Fort St. John's really, really lucky to have some great equipment here. So we've taken that on, we've done some maintenance on it, it's going to stay here."

The association is also travelling around Northern B.C. to grow interest from the public.

Rob says, in the future, NASA is hoping to have more league style play.

"There’s a hope that maybe a longer term, we can get some other northern communities so that you can maybe play a little bit competitive stuff"

The next opportunity to view or participate in wheelchair basketball will take place on April 3, 2022 in Fort St. John.

The main goal is to grow the sport and have fun while doing so, according to Brandy Stiles, also involved with NASA.

"They're are a lot of fun. I’m not competitive by nature, but I enjoy just getting out and being physically active and the opportunity to be included and to participate in different activities in my community."

For more information on the Northern Adaptive Sports Association, click here.

For details on upcoming drop in events, click here.