Woman dead following police involved incident that closed Highway 97

An investigation is underway following one woman’s death after a police involved incident in Wonowon, B.C.

Police receiving a report before 7 pm Tuesday that an intoxicated and suicidal woman was driving northbound on Highway 97.

Mounties say they located the woman at the Petro Canada gas station in Wonowon. Police say they attempted to speak with her before she drove away in a red Dodge Journey.

RCMP say officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the woman failed to stop.

Mounties located her vehicle upright in a ditch along the highway. Police say the woman was outside the vehicle and unconscious.

The incident closed the highway for a number of hours overnight.

RCMP say despite lifesaving efforts by a passerby and ambulance the woman died on scene.

B.C. RCMP later notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC), whose staff is now investigating whether police actions are linked to the woman’s death.

The IIO is an oversight agency tasked with investigating all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

As the investigation is now being conducted by the IIO, the B.C. RCMP will not be providing any further information on the case.

The IIO asks of any person with relevant information of the incident, to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477, or via the contact form at http://iiobc.ca