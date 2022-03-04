Workplace falls claim 6 lives, cause 497 serious injuries in 2021

WorkSafeBC is warning people about the dangers of falling in the workplace.

According to WorkSafeBC, 4,050 claims were made related to injuries caused by falls in 2021.

WorkSafe says most of these falls occurred in construction, manufacturing, and forestry industries.

Last year, there were 497 falls which caused serious injury and 6 fatalities caused by workplace falls.

WorkSafe says falls usually result from a combination of hazards, including working at heights without fall protection; not following safe-work procedures; slippery surfaces; and overexertion.

“Many of these falls can be prevented by fall protection planning and proper and consistent use of fall protection equipment,” says Suzana Prpic, Senior Manager of Prevention Field Services at WorkSafeBC.

WorkSafe is reminding people to use fall protection systems where a fall could result in injury.