'You can hear the desperation in his voice' Dawson Creek business owner helps Ukrainian refugees sta

A family from Ukraine has been forced to flee their home and leave everything behind but a man from Dawson Creek has given the family the hope they need.

Roman and Mayna Babak fled Ukraine with only one suitcase, a handful of cash and their 2 children.

“We took just one suitcase with us with children's stuff, a few toys for them and that’s it, a few pants and tee shirts,” says Maryna Babak.

The Babaks fled the city of Kryvyi Rih to Turkey in February and nearly 2 months later they are still living in a small room they rented there with their children who are 3 and 8 years old.

“It’s really difficult to explain to our children what's going on,” says Maryna.

When the family left Ukraine, they only took the little amount of cash they had on hand.

“We can’t eat, we can’t sleep,” adds Maryna.

However, there is now hope for the Babak family because of Tom Van Spronsen.

Van Spronsen owns DH Henderson Roofing in Dawson Creek and came across Roman who had applied for a job.

Van Spronsen decided he wanted to give Roman a chance.

“It's an opportunity for us to be able to share in the wealth that we have here to provide a way for a new life,” says Van Spronsen.

After hearing Roman’s story he wanted to help however he could, the Babak’s say he even helped them find accommodations.

“We are really grateful to Tom because he really helps us, he helps us with even flights and renting an apartment,” says Maryna.

Van Spronsen says after talking with Roman he wanted to help the family start over.

“It's pretty overwhelming we've talked back and forth numerous times and you can just hear the desperation in his voice,” says Van Spronsen.

It’s out of the kindness of Van Spronsen’s heart, the Babak’s have a chance to re-start.

“This is just one story of many and when you talk to them you’re like wow this is amazing and we should be very thankful for the country that we live in,” says Van Spronsen.

Although the Babak’s are grateful to be able to keep their kids safe, Maryna says knowing they won’t be returning home is going to be hard.

“You know, it's actually a positive thing but at the same time it's really upsetting that you can’t even hug your relative for goodbye,” says Maryna.

Currently, Roman is finishing paperwork before the family arrives in Dawson Creek in the next few weeks.