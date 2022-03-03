Young student struck by car outside Tremblay elementary
A young girl was taken to hospital yesterday, after being hit by a car outside Tremblay Elementary School.
Police say they responded to the accident around 2:50 P.M. yesterday.
Mounties say the girl was struck near 13th street.
Cpl. Madonna Saunderson is urging people to pay attention while driving in and around school zones.
“Going through school zones, they’re 30 kilometers for a reason, lots of little kids in the area, lots of pedestrian traffic and not necessarily always paying attention to the road so slow down, do the speed limit, 30 kilometers an hour,” says Saunderson.
The young girl was taken to hospital but was not injured.
Mike Readman, School District 59 Assistant Superintendent agrees with Saunderson, he says the area can be busy and people need to use extra caution while driving through school zones.
