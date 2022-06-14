Zabinsky intends to run for FSJ Mayor, Ackerman not reoffering

With around 90 days until the campaign kick off, there are more details about who is in and who is out of the Fort St. John mayoral race.

City Councillor Tony Zabinsky announced his intent to run for the cities top job Tuesday in Centennial Park.

However, he won’t face off against Mayor Lori Ackerman.

“I am totally pumped that Tony is going to be running for mayor. I am not,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman paused to hold back tears during her announcement Tuesday. Her worship has served as the cities mayor for 11 years and that compiles to almost two decades on city council.

The mayor reflected on new amenities like Centennial Park and ongoing downtown infrastructure upgrades.

“It has been such a fabulous opportunity to be a part of this,” she said

Ackerman was also pleased to learn that Councillor Zabinsky wants her job.

Zabinsky was first elected to serve at Fort St. John city hall in 2018. He hopes for a ‘robust’ municipal election race this fall.

“I’ve been told that when we do have an election that involves the mayorship that the turnout is much higher. I’m hoping the people get out,” he said.

In the last election, Fort St. John ranked the lowest for voter turnout in the Peace Region. Only 20 per cent of the cities electorate cast their ballot in 2018.

In the meantime, Zabinsky and any other potential contenders that emerge cannot start campaigning until September.

“I want to put my name out their,” Zabinsky said.

He wants to hear from residents this summer before any platform can be released. Zabinsky encouraged residents to reach out to him by email at tzabinsky@fortstjohn.ca.

The nomination period is scheduled to open August 20 until September 9 with the election set for October 15.