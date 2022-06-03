Have a Heart Radiothon

THURSDAY JUNE 16TH

7 am - 6 pm

Come down and help us reach our goal by donating to our LIVE Auction & by purchasing raffle tickets to our Tumbler Ridge Staycation for 4 Package.

LIVE ON LOCATION

INFRONT OF

CHOPPED LEAF

@ CO-OP

Staycation Package Includes:

- 2 King Jacuzzi Suites @ Trend Mountain Hotel

- 1 Hell Tour for 4 From Ridge Rotors

- 1 Round of golf for 4 and two golf carts at The TR Golf Course

- $100 Gift Certificate for Dinner at TR Steakhouse

Ticket Sales - June 7th - June 16th

Winner will be drawn LIVE on AIR at the event at 7 pm.

Ticket Price $20

Want to purchase a ticket? Contact a DCDHF Board Member, call, text or email

Alicia Michetti @ 250-467-2001

Alicia.Michetti@northernhealth.ca