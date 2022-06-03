Have a Heart Radiothon
THURSDAY JUNE 16TH
7 am - 6 pm
Come down and help us reach our goal by donating to our LIVE Auction & by purchasing raffle tickets to our Tumbler Ridge Staycation for 4 Package.
LIVE ON LOCATION
INFRONT OF
CHOPPED LEAF
@ CO-OP
Staycation Package Includes:
- 2 King Jacuzzi Suites @ Trend Mountain Hotel
- 1 Hell Tour for 4 From Ridge Rotors
- 1 Round of golf for 4 and two golf carts at The TR Golf Course
- $100 Gift Certificate for Dinner at TR Steakhouse
Ticket Sales - June 7th - June 16th
Winner will be drawn LIVE on AIR at the event at 7 pm.
Ticket Price $20
Want to purchase a ticket? Contact a DCDHF Board Member, call, text or email
Alicia Michetti @ 250-467-2001
Alicia.Michetti@northernhealth.ca