Dr. David Gratzer joins Dan Koo on #BellLetsTalk Day

Dr. David Gratzer, attending psychiatrist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) joins Dan Koo to talk about Mental Health, what we can do, and what we can do for others. 

Bell will donate 5 cents For every applicable text, local and long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.

Learn more at https://letstalk.bell.ca/

 

  • dan koo mary walsh

    Mary Walsh joins Dan Koo for #BellLetsTalk Day

    Mary Walsh joins Dan Koo for #BellLetsTalk Day, to talk about Mental Health, Addiction, and Alcohol. Bell will donate 5 cents For every applicable social media interaction, call and text.
  • snoopy show

    The Snoopy Show is Coming to Apple TV+!!

    The Peanuts gang is back as the Snoopy Show was just announced. It comes to Apple TV+ February 5th, and will be a throwback, as the animation is back to the classic form you know and love. Check out the trailer!
  • GodzillavsKong-1611508305-928x523

    Godzilla vs Kong! Yes, It's Happening Again!

    Godzilla vs Kong! Yes, it's happening again. Because, why not! Godzilla is battling King Kong, starring Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”), Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), Rebecca Hall (“Christine") and more.

