Mary Walsh joins Dan Koo for #BellLetsTalk Day, to talk about Mental Health, Addiction, and Alcohol.
Bell will donate 5 cents For every applicable text, local and long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.
Learn more at https://letstalk.bell.ca/
img src: Bell Media