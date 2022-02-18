South Peace Historical Society celebrating 70 year anniversary
The South Peace Historical Society is turning 70 next month.
The Historical Society was founded on March 23, 1952 in hopes of preserving the history of the Peace River and surrounding areas.
In 1965, the society officially opened a new museum in Dawson Creek, displaying photographs and historic documents.
Now, the society owns multiple buildings in Pioneer Village and is a member of the South Peace Mile Zero Park Society which operates that facility.
The South Peace Historical Society continues to share more than 5,000 photographs and historic documents with the community.
