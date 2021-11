WENDY'S WINTER SLEIGH

The cruiser will be out in the community this Christmas season visiting craft fairs, fundraisers, and other non-profit events. We'll also be visiting local businesses and encouraging everyone to Shop Local this Christmas.

If you want the cruiser at your event please email ___________. And if you're a local business and want the cruiser to come by email: christina.hogarth@bellmedia.ca.