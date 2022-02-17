Fort St. John students learning the value of shopping local

Some young students in Fort St. John are getting a great lesson in how to spend their money.

The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is working with grade seven students at Dr. Kearney and Bert Bowes middle schools.

Chamber representatives are teaching kids how they can contribute to the culture of buying local.

Executive Director Cheryl Montgomery says it is valuable to start at a young age when disposable income emerges. She says the chamber is providing information about what happens to the local economy as a result of shopping online.

"It's really about helping them be aware of when online shopping is appropriate. And how that might impact our local vendors in town."

Montgomery says she was not suspired by the knowledge displayed by students. She says the younger generation has particular concerns surrounding the environment and their spending habits.

“Also having a conversation about the impact on packaging and transportation. Some of the ripple effects of our choices and how that impacts our future goals down the road for our community, our country and the global community.”

The “Shop Local” campaign is continuing through the sale of coupon booklets with all proceeds will be going to School District 60.

You can save up to $4000 by purchasing a booklet from the chamber or the school district.