Pure Country Fredericton
Shannon Ella plays all the biggest country hits, keeping you up-to-date on the latest news, and chatting with all of your favourite artists.
-
Generator GiveawayWin a generator and survive storm season!
-
The NOVEMBER $500 Cash Grab!The NOVEMBER Cash Grab contest gives you the chance to win $500!
Country Music News
Local News
-
Car sought in connection with Dieppe double homicideThe Mounties are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle in as part of a double homicide investigation in Dieppe.
-
Maritimes getting messy mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rainThe Maritimes are getting another blast of early wintry weather with a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain.
-
Parliament set to reconvene with Speaker election on Dec. 5Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lay out priorities for his new minority government on Dec. 5.
-
SVNB says no new clients due to a lack of fundingSexual Violence New Brunswick (SVNB) says it can no longer receive new requests for counselling due to lack of sufficient core funding.
-
Low-level flights planned at CFB Gagetown for much of NovemberThe Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are warning residents near CFB Gagetown about a training exercise beginning later this week.
-
Tricky driving conditions cancel classes in New BrunswickPoor road conditions closed schools across the province.