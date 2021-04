Four Maritime cities in the top 10 Best Places To Live in Canada, Take a listen to find out if Fredericton made the list.

Four Maritime cities in the top 10 Best Places To Live in Canada, Take a listen to find out if Fredericton made the list.

A recent survey from MacLean's Magazine - Best places to live in Canada. Atlantic Canada did very well on the list A recent survey from MacLean's Magazine - Best places to live in Canada. Atlantic Canada did very well on the list