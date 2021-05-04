iHeartRadio

Charm Diamond Centres Mother’s Day Contest

Contest rules

Your Mom deserves the best, especially on Mother's Day... so win her a great prize  from Charm Diamond Centres and Pure Country 103.5!

Just text the keyword "MOTHER" TO 121260 from now til Mother's Day to enter!

The winner will receive a $500 Gift Card to Charm Diamond Centres!

Winner announced May 10th!

**Standard Message Rates Apply**

Brought to you Charm Diamond Centres! Now, more than ever, a little Charm goes a long way!

