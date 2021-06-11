Drive Thru Bottle Drive for Almost Home
MOVE 98.3 and Pure Country 99 are proud to present the Drive Thru Bottle Drive for Almost Home!
Presented by Paradiso Pizza.
Save the date – and save your empties! – for Saturday, June 26!
Join us Saturday, June 26 for a Drive-Thru Bottle Drive from 9AM-1PM at Cataraqui Centre.
We’ll be collecting all your unwanted empties, including empty beer, wine and liquor bottles and cans!
100% of all the money raised from donated empties on June 26, will be donated to Almost Home.