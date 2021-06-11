MOVE 98.3 and Pure Country 99 are proud to present the Drive Thru Bottle Drive for Almost Home!

Presented by Paradiso Pizza .

Save the date – and save your empties! – for Saturday, June 26!

Join us Saturday, June 26 for a Drive-Thru Bottle Drive from 9AM-1PM at Cataraqui Centre .

We’ll be collecting all your unwanted empties, including empty beer, wine and liquor bottles and cans!