Join the #iPledge Challenge

Right now in Ontario 1 in 5 children are struggling. Help us help children and youth by pledging to be an ally, supporter, and confidant.

Join in taking the #iPledge Challenge – and pledge to ensure that every child has the support that they need to simply enjoy being a kid.

Follow along on social – and challenge your friends using the #iPledge.

What’s your pledge?

#iPledge is a community-wide initiative that seeks to raise the public consciousness about youth mental health

Download the printable #iPledge bubble, make a pledge, and use the hashtag #iPledgeChallenge to share your promise.

