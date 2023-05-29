Diapers are an expensive item on parents grocery lists, so Gord & Sam are asking the Kingston community to participate in our Pure Country 99 Diaper Drive in support of the Partners in Mission Food Bank!

Babies will use more than 2,500 diapers during their first year, costing up to $1200, depending on the brand. That’s $100 a month for just diapers. This expense can quickly add up and become overwhelming for families already struggling to make ends meet.

Our hope is that we can help spread awareness about the realities of raising children in poverty.

Throughout the month of June, Gord & Sam are asking Pure Country 99 listeners to donate diapers (& wipes) of every category and size to help fill the need for diapers among the most vulnerable in our community.

Encourage your family, friends, school, neighbours and co-workers to donate and help us make a difference!

Drop off your donations at Cataraqui Centre!