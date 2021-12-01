It’s the season to give back, and MOVE 98.3 and Kingston’s Pure Country 99 are proud to present the first ever Day Of Giving!

Presented by Investors Group

Join us Wednesday, December 15th as we raise money in support of Almost Home Kingston!

Almost Home is Kingston’s home for families with sick or injured kids, that does not receive any government funding, and relies on the support of the community.

On December 15th, you can help Almost Home’s doors stay open by donating online, or by phone at 613-548-8255!

Want to make a donation now? Click here!

About Almost Home