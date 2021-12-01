Day of Giving
It’s the season to give back, and MOVE 98.3 and Kingston’s Pure Country 99 are proud to present the first ever Day Of Giving!
Presented by Investors Group
Join us Wednesday, December 15th as we raise money in support of Almost Home Kingston!
Almost Home is Kingston’s home for families with sick or injured kids, that does not receive any government funding, and relies on the support of the community.
On December 15th, you can help Almost Home’s doors stay open by donating online, or by phone at 613-548-8255!
Want to make a donation now? Click here!
About Almost Home
- Almost Home is Kingston’s home for families with sick or injured kids.
- Every day, Almost Home hosts up to eleven families and supports them as they care for a child being treated at local hospitals.
- Almost Home does not receive any government funding and relies entirely on community support.
- On December 15th, we are asking the community for donations of funds to help keep the homes doors open and to allow Almost Home to continue its important mission.
- Almost Home provides families with a hotel style room, amenities, laundry facilities, a kitchen and living space, ready to go meals, parking, and 24 hour support to families with a hospitalized child.
- Almost Home has been operating for 29 years, and was begun by a group of KGH nurses who no longer wanted to send parents away, knowing they could not afford to remain with their child, or who would sleep in cars, sometimes for weeks or months at a time.