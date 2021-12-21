Pure Country 99 Christmas Programming

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Pure Country.

Starting at 2pm on Christmas Eve:

2pm - Christmas Time with Tenille Townes

4pm - A Kissel Country Christmas

Country Christmas 6pm - Pure Country Christmas with the Hunter Brothers

Plus, we’ll be playing nothing but Christmas music on December 25th starting at 6am, the perfect soundtrack for your holiday gathering!

PURE COUNTRY TOP 50 of 2021

Check out the Pure Country Top 50 Countdown hosted by Dustin Lynch, Mackenzie Porter and Shannon Ella on December 31 (starting at 8PM), January 1 (starting at 12noon) and January 2 (starting at 4PM)!