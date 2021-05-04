Bill & Melinda Gates | Do you dream of video games? | Do you know someone who should write a memoir?

0:48: Stuff Rachel Missed- Bill & Melinda Gates are divorcing & a woman had a baby on an airplane but that wasn't the most shocking thing about it! 5:48: Does anyone else go to bed dreaming of the video game they just played? Asking for a friend. 12:28: There's WHAT in Dave's drink!? 20:08: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Apple's foldable phone & Reese's makeup 25:00: Would you write your own memoir or do you know someone who should?