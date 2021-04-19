Dave got his vaccine! | Who had a better weekend? | What else do you call "Nicky Nicky Nine Doors?"

0:37: Stuff Rachel Missed - Going to the grocery store is the highlight of your week! 6:09: Who had the best weekend!? No one. 11:56: Dave got his vaccine- finally! 18:43: The Vaccine Playlist & should women shave their faces? 23:41: Is it called Nicky Nicky Nine Door, Ding Dong Ditch or Knock Knock Ginger? 29:08: Headlines