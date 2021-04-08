iHeartRadio

Dave is mad at Rachel! | 'Middle Age' is earlier than you think! | When motorcycles fly!

    Dave is mad at Rachel! | 'Middle Age' is earlier than you think! | When motorcycles fly!


    0:39: Stuff Rachel missed- we don't like 'special days' but... today is Dog Farting Awareness Day, which seems important! 6:13: Dave is mad at Rachel!  13:16: What age is 'Middle Age'? Earlier than you think! 17:10: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Disney's Pickle Corn Dog & Flying Motorcycles! 21:37: Bonus Good Idea/Bad Idea- Starbucks' Borrow a Cup program & Travel to Space reality show

