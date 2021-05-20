Dave is on the right track | Rachel the Grad Speaker | Tabasco BBQ Sauce

0:38: Stuff Rachel Missed- When we start to enjoy the 'finer' things in life, there are HOW many seasons of Survivor!? Do police officers in Florida train to wrestle alligators? 6:25: Rachel proves to Dave that he is on the right track! 12:48: Rachel is a Graduation speaker! But WHY!? 18:18: Good Idea/Bad Idea- The Ford F150 is actually AWESOME, The FRIENDS Experience in NYC & Ads in your vehicle. 24:05: Bonus Good Idea/Bad Idea- Tabasco BBQ Sauce & The App that lets other people make decision for you, and you get PAID!