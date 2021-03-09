Dave's a winner at Roll Up! Rachel's Little Miss Destruction. WHO likes November!?
0:40: Stuff Rachel Missed- including an unusual COVID-19 side effect for men! 5:52: Dave's a big winner at Roll Up to Win... but IS he? 11:52: Good Idea/Bad Idea: Genderless clothing sections & get paid to play Corn Hole! 16:57: Rachel's daughter is "Little Miss Destruction" 21:15: What's your favourite month and why? And WHO likes November!?