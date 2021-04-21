Dear Dave & Rachel: He won't propose because of the cost? | Should Matthew McConaughey run for Governor?
-
Dear Dave & Rachel: He won't propose because of the cost? | Should Matthew McConaughey run for Governor?
0:41: Stuff Rachel Missed- women are spoiling themselves for Mother's Day! 5:48: Do you sleep with white noise? 11:47: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Should Matthew McConaughey run for Governor? Colourful Coffins! 17:07: "Dear Dave & Rachel, He says we can't get engaged because he can't afford it... but I don't care how little things cost!"