Dear Dave & Rachel: I thought my bf was using me, so I dumped him. But now he wants me back! |The exact number of friends you NEED | An Awesome Amazon Wedding Dress!

    0:49: Stuff Rachel missed- Googling your symptoms is... good? 6:00: Rachel found out she's terrible at Minecraft! 11:52: The exact number of friends you need to be successful... is a LOT more than you think! 17:51: Good Idea/Bad Idea- a superfast flight to England & an AMAZING wedding dress... from AMAZON! 23:10: Dear Dave & Rachel- "I believed my boyfriend was using me as a placeholder until he found "the one" so I dumped him. Now he wants me back!"  

