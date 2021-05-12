Dear Dave & Rachel, my new neighbour is an ex-fling! | Dave witnessed Rachel getting BUSTED! | Was breaking up REALLY easier in the 90's?

0:46: Stuff Rachel Missed- A frog the size of a baby, cows can laugh, why many of us plan to continue wearing masks after the pandemic... and it's not for safety! 6:21: Dave witnessed Rachel being BUSTED! 12:29: Was breaking up REALLY easier in the 90's, Sam Hunt? 18:35: Good Idea/Bad Idea- "Shaving" your legs with... sandpaper!? 23:19: "Dear Dave & Rachel, My new neighbour is an ex-fling. Should I tell my wife?"