Dear Dave & Rachel: Wedding drama! | Dave's wife found a use for him! | Getting weighed before a flight

    Dear Dave & Rachel: Wedding drama! | Dave's wife found a use for him! | Getting weighed before a flight


    0:58: Stuff Rachel Missed- "It's like the Otters Game of Thrones!" 5:31: Dave's wife FINALLY found a use for him!  11:36: Dave is puzzled. Subway is making BANK!  19:06: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Weighing passengers before they board a flight & The Bag of "No!"  24:36: "Dear Dave & Rachel, I can't decide who should walk me down the aisle and it's causing family tension!"

