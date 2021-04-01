iHeartRadio

    Ever hooked yourself with a fishing lure? | Old People Smell!? | Cannabis cooking | Headlines


    An "Easter Egg" just for YOU! Can you hear our April Fools Joke? ;) 0:45: Stuff Rachel Missed- TP price increase, Pizza Hut drive-thru 6:22: Dave is worried about "Old People Smell" 11:51: Have you ever hooked yourself with a fishing lure, like Luke Bryan? 16:50: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Cannabis cooking, The Nap Dress & Mullets are BANNED! 21:52: Bonus Good Idea/Bad Idea- Google Maps for INSIDE & Vaccine-friendly clothing 26:11: Dave's Headlines!

