Everybody's HAD IT! | Rachel's emails for "other" Rachel | Men's engagement rings

0:51: Stuff Rachel Missed- A woman gave birth to NINE SURPRISE babies! 6:37: Rachel keeps getting emails for "other" Rachel. 13:47: Have you noticed that everybody has HAD IT!? We are ALL crabby! 21:37: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Men's Engagement Rings & Twitter: "Do you REALLY want to send that mean tweet?" 26:45: Bonus Good Idea/Bad Idea- Lays BLT Chips and other flavours, Will & Kate are on YouTube, Meghan Markle wrote a children's book and it's Archie's 2nd birthday!