iHeartRadio

P5 Static URL

Choose your station
19°C
Instagram Snapchat
939393
Sms*

Geriatric Millennials!? | Did you ruin your day before you got up? | The world's most "durable" DJ ... isn't Dave!?

  • image.jpg?t=1621258588&size=Large

    Geriatric Millennials!? | Did you ruin your day before you got up? | The world's most "durable" DJ ... isn't Dave!?


    0:47: Stuff Rachel Missed- The ACM's are back in Las Vegas & "Who are you calling geriatric!?" 5:59: Did anyone else get burned this weekend? 10:46: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Hawaiian shirts are BACK & "Dillicious" Hard Seltzer 16:10: The world's most "durable" DJ... isn't Dave!? 22:26: Have you ruined your day even before you got out of bed? 29:49: Headlines!    

Pure Access!

Join now for the latest music news, pre-sale offers!

Logo

Pure Access Newsletters

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
743 Wellington Road South, London, Ont., N6C 4R5  -   519-686-2525  -   noreply@purecountry93.ca  -   noreply@purecountry93.ca