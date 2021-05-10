Manual Labour Mother's Day | Can you ask someone if they've been vaccinated? | Dave's TERRIFIED of ceiling fans!

0:42: Stuff Rachel Missed- It is rude to ask someone if they've been vaccinated? 6:36: There's nothing like a lot of manual labour on Mother's Day! 11:04: Rachel screwed up her Mother's Day Gift for her mom. 18:15: Good Idea/Bad Idea- People are eating rotten meat to get high & Excuses to get out of a speeding ticket 22:36: Have you reversed your ceiling fan yet? Dave hasn't because he's TERRIFIED of them!