Manual Labour Mother's Day | Can you ask someone if they've been vaccinated? | Dave's TERRIFIED of ceiling fans!

    0:42: Stuff Rachel Missed- It is rude to ask someone if they've been vaccinated? 6:36: There's nothing like a lot of manual labour on Mother's Day! 11:04: Rachel screwed up her Mother's Day Gift for her mom. 18:15: Good Idea/Bad Idea- People are eating rotten meat to get high & Excuses to get out of a speeding ticket 22:36: Have you reversed your ceiling fan yet? Dave hasn't because he's TERRIFIED of them!

