Rachel is embarrassed | Does anyone else have a smarter sibling? | Real Housewives of NASHVILLE!?

    0:55: Stuff Rachel Missed- A UK couple found a giant Monopoly board painted on the floor under their carpet! 6:07: Rachel's embarrassing moment, in front of her husband's coworkers! 11:41: Does anyone else have a sibling who's WAY smarter than them? 17:40: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Real Housewives of Nashville!? Reusable takeout containers! 22:49: Bonus Good Idea/Bad Idea- Awesome Fair Foods & New and more boozy White Claw 27:44: Do you have a bag of adapters/chargers for things you don't use anymore?

