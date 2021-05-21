Rachel is STILL learning! | The worst twin ever? | Major Bridezilla!

0:35: Stuff Rachel Missed- How long a day on Venus lasts, a whole lotta birds, a nasty custody battle over... a turtle and the best lotto numbers! 6:20: Rachel was today years old when she learned what "Alouette" really means! 11:04: What would you do? Twin won't be best man in brother's wedding because he's marrying his ex! 17:11: Good Idea/Bad Idea- For a bridezilla to tell her bridesmaids to, "hit the gym if you're not a size 8!" 21:25: Headlines 26:44: Rachel's Fun Facts!