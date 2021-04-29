Rachel: that device is used for WHAT?! | Why is it "Dave & Rachel"? | Local Sign Wars!

0:44: Stuff Rachel Missed- Excuse me... what are you smuggling and WHERE is it located on (in) your body!? 6:57: Rachel's daughter wonders why it's "The Dave & Rachel Show" and not the other way around. Over to you, Dave! 13:14: Have you ever seen ads for Perifit? If you do, READ THE COMMENTS! LOL 18:36: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Skip-Gen Travel is for Rachel but not for Dave & a wedding party FULL of strangers! 23:35: Bonus Good Idea/Bad Idea- Franks Red Hot Goldfish & Hilarious Sign Wars in Listowel and Sarnia!