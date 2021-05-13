iHeartRadio

P5 Static URL

Choose your station
14°C
Instagram Snapchat
939393
Sms*

The most Canadian story ever! | Your BEST tool came from... | Good Idea/I HATE that Idea!?

  • image.jpg?t=1620913601&size=Large

    The most Canadian story ever! | Your BEST tool came from... | Good Idea/I HATE that Idea!?


    0:45: Stuff Rachel Missed- The most Canadian story ever! 6:37: Rachel's big outing! 11:41: Dave knows where the best tool in your toolbox came from! 17:26: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Spaghetti Dinner hack & The electric Ford F150 22:30: Bonus Good Idea/Bad Idea- GoJo Straw & Starbucks Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappe. Does everyone hate today's ideas!?

Pure Access!

Join now for the latest music news, pre-sale offers!

Logo

Pure Access Newsletters

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
743 Wellington Road South, London, Ont., N6C 4R5  -   519-686-2525  -   noreply@purecountry93.ca  -   noreply@purecountry93.ca