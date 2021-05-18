iHeartRadio

What happens when you hand your wife a razor | Do you sleep with the windows open? | Your new boozy summer drink!

    0:56: Stuff Rachel Missed- The age you begin to embrace getting older & one man's disgusting secret to living until age 111! 5:33: Was it a bad idea for Dave to hand his razor to his wife and say, "Go to town"? 11:24: Rachel hates sleeping with the windows open- is that weird? 17:40: Good Idea/Bad Idea- The world's largest roll of TP & your new boozy, adult summer drink! 22:09: What you kids REALLY want to do at dinnertime!  

