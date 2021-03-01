iHeartRadio

P5 Static URL

Choose your station
-4°C
Instagram Snapchat
939393
Sms*

What was your first job and what did it pay? Rachel is the luckiest woman! Do you expect your containers back?

  • image.jpg?t=1612467012&size=Large

    What was your first job and what did it pay? Rachel is the luckiest woman! Do you expect your containers back?


    0:34: Stuff Rachel missed 6:02: Did you know about the NHL game on the Tim Horton's App? 12:26: What was your first job and what did it pay? 19:27: Good Idea/Bad Idea: Mac & Cheese popcorn, band practice in tents, edible crayons! 24:14: Rachel is the luckiest woman in the world! 29:11: If you give someone food in a container, do you expect your container back?

Pure Access!

Join now for the latest music news, pre-sale offers!

Logo

Pure Access Newsletters

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
743 Wellington Road South, London, Ont., N6C 4R5  -   519-686-2525  -   noreply@purecountry93.ca  -   noreply@purecountry93.ca