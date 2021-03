Who is using a shoehorn!? Do you have something you've never used? Stratford Festival is back!

0:33: Stuff Rachel missed 6:25: Do you have something in your home that you've NEVER used? 11:59: Good Idea/Bad Idea: Reese's Cups WITHOUT peanut butter! And, Stratford Festival is back! 18:02: Do you tie and untie your shoes every time you wear them? Plus... who uses a shoehorn!?