You think you can take on a Grizzly? | Wearing masks after the pandemic | Rachel's Fun Facts!

0:39: Stuff Rachel Missed- A shocking number of people think they can take on a grizzly bear & Johnson or NO Johnson!? 5:54: The case of the missing socks! 12:31: Why some people will continue wearing masks after the pandemic! And it has nothing to do with our health! 18:25: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Jimmy Fallon's Kids Tonight Show & Ikea's Buy Back Program 23:14: Rachel's Fun Facts!