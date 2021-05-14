iHeartRadio

P5 Static URL

Choose your station
13°C
Instagram Snapchat
939393
Sms*

You think you can take on a Grizzly? | Wearing masks after the pandemic | Rachel's Fun Facts!

  • image.jpg?t=1620999361&size=Large

    You think you can take on a Grizzly? | Wearing masks after the pandemic | Rachel's Fun Facts!


    0:39: Stuff Rachel Missed- A shocking number of people think they can take on a grizzly bear & Johnson or NO Johnson!? 5:54: The case of the missing socks! 12:31: Why some people will continue wearing masks after the pandemic! And it has nothing to do with our health! 18:25: Good Idea/Bad Idea- Jimmy Fallon's Kids Tonight Show & Ikea's Buy Back Program 23:14: Rachel's Fun Facts!

Pure Access!

Join now for the latest music news, pre-sale offers!

Logo

Pure Access Newsletters

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
743 Wellington Road South, London, Ont., N6C 4R5  -   519-686-2525  -   noreply@purecountry93.ca  -   noreply@purecountry93.ca