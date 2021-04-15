The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) is excited to announce Tim Hicks, Robyn Ottolini, Aaron Allen, Sacha, and more as part of an initial list of performers for the CMAOntario Awards on Sunday, May 30 at Ancaster Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend will host three drive in concerts at Ancaster Fairgrounds May 28 – 30, 2021 including the Legacy Revival, the New Faces Showcase & Concert, and the 9th Annual CMAOntario Awards.

Hosted by Jason McCoy and Beverley Mahood, the CMAOntario Award Show will close out the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend on Sunday, May 30 with performances and 18 award presentations at this drive-in finale. Presented by Slaight Music, the 9th Annual CMAOntario Awards will include performances by Tim Hicks, nominated for five awards at the 2021 CMAOntario Awards; Robyn Ottolini, nominated for five awards; Buck Twenty, nominated for four awards; Aaron Allen, nominated for two awards; Owen Barney, nominated for two awards; Sacha, nominated for the Rising Star of the Year Award; David Boyd Janes, nominated for Male Artist of the Year; Reney Ray, nominated for the Francophone Artist or Group of the Year Award; The Redhill Valleys, nominated for the Roots Artist or Group of the Year Award; and the CMAOntario Awards house band The Western Swing Authority, who are nominated for two awards.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 23 at 12pm. Additional performers for the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend, including the Legacy Revival on May 28 and New Faces Showcase & Concert on May 29, to be announced in the coming weeks.

CMAOntario is continuing with plans in the hopes of a positive turn in the current status of COVID-19, and will continue to work closely with partners in Hamilton to ensure the safe presentation of the drive-in concert events.

CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend

May 28 – 30, 2021

Drive-In Style Concerts

Ancaster Fairgrounds

630 Trinity Road South, Hamilton

Sunday, May 30 at 7pm - CMAOntario Award Show

Tickets On Sale April 23, 2021 at 12pm on Eventbrite

Regular pricing: $119 (GA 2–pack) to $350 (VIP carload)

Early bird pricing until May 1, 2021: $99 (GA 2–pack) to $179 (GA carload)



www.cmaontario.ca

