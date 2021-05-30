Beat The Box Office with Dave & Rachel!

JUST ANNOUNCED!

The CMAOntario Award Show is back Sunday, May 30th at the Ancaster Fairgrounds with performances by Tim Hicks, Robyn Ottolini, Aaron Allen and MORE!

Listen to the Dave & Rachel Show every morning this week for your chance to Beat the Box Office and win a carload pass before tickets go on sale!

DRIVE-IN SHOW DETAILS:

Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 7pm

Ancaster Fairgrounds

630 Trinity Road South, Hamilton

Tickets on sale Friday, April 23 at noon here.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 8:00am Eastern Time (ET) on April 19, 2021 and closes on April 23, 2021 at 9:00am ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the (5) five Prizes is $179 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.